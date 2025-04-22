Global Markets on Edge Amid U.S. Economic Eccentricities

Global markets remain tense as U.S. economic strategies provoke international ripple effects. Despite a significant drop in the S&P 500, Asian markets are showing unexpected resilience with the Nikkei staying flat.

Notable capital outflows from U.S. assets into European and Asian equity funds underscore a shifting investor landscape, driven largely by criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Powell and concerns over the central bank's independence under President Trump's administration.

The dollar's decade-low performance against the Swiss franc highlights the ongoing strain, while futures markets reflect uncertainty over future rate cuts. Economic data releases and corporate earnings are highly anticipated as investors seek direction.

