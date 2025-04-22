Left Menu

Cardinal Farrell: The Unexpected Steward of the Vatican

Cardinal Kevin Farrell discusses the unexpected phone call from Pope Francis that led him to become the Vatican camerlengo, a role he hoped never to fulfill. From his beginnings in Dublin and Washington to his financial acumen and pivotal role in Vatican governance, Farrell reflects on his journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 22-04-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 09:54 IST
Cardinal Kevin Farrell recalls the moment Pope Francis asked him to become the Vatican's camerlengo during a flight from the 2019 World Youth Day in Panama. At the time, Farrell had been in Rome for a few years, leading the Vatican's laity office as part of Francis' reform initiatives.

As camerlengo, Farrell's responsibilities include managing the Vatican during the gap between papacies and coordinating the conclave to elect the next pope. He jokingly remarked that he hoped never to enact these duties, preferring instead to die before Pope Francis, whom he sees as a transformative figure for the Catholic Church.

Born in Dublin and formerly serving as bishop in Dallas, Farrell was chosen for his financial expertise and governance skills. His journey to the Vatican illustrates a shift towards more lay-led governance, a vision encouraged by Pope Francis, merging various Vatican departments under Farrell's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

