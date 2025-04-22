Left Menu

Teachers Stand Firm: Demand Transparency in WBSSC Recruitment Process

Over 2,000 teachers in West Bengal protested against job loss due to a Supreme Court order, demanding transparency in recruitment lists from the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC). The state government, however, hinted at legal constraints. Political tensions rise as the protests continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 09:55 IST
Teachers Stand Firm: Demand Transparency in WBSSC Recruitment Process
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than 2,000 teachers, who were dismissed following a Supreme Court decision, are steadfast in their protest outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) office in Salt Lake. They demand the publication of detailed recruitment lists outlining candidates selected on merit and those who allegedly secured jobs through bribery.

The court order from April 3 canceled appointments of nearly 26,000 staff due to significant irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process. Teachers' persistence is driven by perceived injustices, with protestors vowing to continue until their concerns are addressed.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu has advised patience, citing plans to file a review petition with the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, dissent swells as political figures and supporting groups, like the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front, rally to the teachers' cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025