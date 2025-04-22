Teachers Stand Firm: Demand Transparency in WBSSC Recruitment Process

More than 2,000 teachers, who were dismissed following a Supreme Court decision, are steadfast in their protest outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) office in Salt Lake. They demand the publication of detailed recruitment lists outlining candidates selected on merit and those who allegedly secured jobs through bribery.

The court order from April 3 canceled appointments of nearly 26,000 staff due to significant irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process. Teachers' persistence is driven by perceived injustices, with protestors vowing to continue until their concerns are addressed.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu has advised patience, citing plans to file a review petition with the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, dissent swells as political figures and supporting groups, like the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front, rally to the teachers' cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)