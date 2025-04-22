Left Menu

Goa Police Officials Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

Two Goa police officials, an inspector and a constable, were arrested by the ACB for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000. The arrest occurred at the Konkan Railway Police Station in Margao, after a businessman complained about the illegal demand for money related to his meat transport business.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Goa police has apprehended an inspector and a constable for allegedly accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe within a police station, an official shared on Tuesday.

The ACB operation took place at the Konkan Railway Police Station in Margao, where the duo was caught red-handed on Monday night, according to a police spokesperson.

Police inspector Sunil Gudlar and constable Husein Shaikh faced arrest for taking a bribe from a Karnataka-based businessman who used Konkan Railway trains to transport meat. Allegations arose that the constable initially demanded Rs 2 lakh on the inspector's behalf. The policemen were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. Notably, Gudlar was previously arrested in 2011 for accepting a bribe from an Israeli national linked to a drug dealer, though he was later reinstated after suspension.

