Prerna Sthal: A Tribute to Courage and Sacrifice

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 'Prerna Sthal', a memorial in Sikkim's Burdang for 22 soldiers who perished in last year's flash floods. Constructed by the Sikkim governor and Indian Army, the memorial symbolizes bravery and inspires national pride. Families of the fallen soldiers were honored during the ceremony.

Updated: 11-10-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 'Prerna Sthal' memorial via video link from Sukna, West Bengal. The memorial, situated in Burdang, Sikkim, stands as a tribute to 22 soldiers who tragically lost their lives during last year's flash floods.

The memorial, a collaboration between the Sikkim governor and the Indian Army, symbolizes the unyielding courage and sacrifice of these soldiers. Singh emphasized the importance of such memorials in immortalizing the valor of the fallen and in inspiring a sense of national pride among citizens.

Distinguished guests, including Sikkim's Governor and Chief Minister, joined the ceremony, honoring the memories of the brave soldiers. Families of the fallen were also acknowledged, while the Indian Army restored the surrounding area, devastated by the floods, transforming it into a scenic remembrance site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

