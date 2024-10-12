Left Menu

Vantika Agrawal: Checkmating Challenges, From Noida to Olympiad Gold

Vantika Agrawal, a chess Olympiad gold-medallist from Noida, overcame significant obstacles to excel in chess, a sport with limited infrastructure in her region. With her mother's unwavering support, Vantika aims to become a Grandmaster, tackling challenges both on the chessboard and in managing the sport's financial demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-10-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 10:01 IST
Vantika Agrawal, a gold-medallist at the Chess Olympiad, learned the game under challenging circumstances in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Facing a lack of local infrastructure, her mother, determined for her children to succeed, provided crucial support.

Her recent achievement in Budapest marks India's biggest team chess win. Now 21, she plans to become a Grandmaster, acknowledging the hurdles of frequent travel and significant financial costs. Despite a culture prioritizing academics, Vantika has balanced chess with her education.

Her journey began out of curiosity and grew into national and international success. Fueled by early achievements, she committed to the sport, soon needing coaching unavailable locally, and excelled through dedication and her mother's sacrifices. Her path illustrates the delicate balance of passion and perseverance in the world of competitive chess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

