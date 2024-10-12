Tragic Canal Accident Claims Seven Lives from Kaithal Family

A devastating accident took place on Saturday as a car carrying a family of nine plunged into a canal near Mundri village, authorities reported.

Seven of the vehicle's occupants, three women and four girls, tragically lost their lives, while the driver was rescued. The family had been traveling to the Baba Rajpuri Mela on Dussehra.

Among the victims were Satwinder, Chameli, Teejo, Fiza, Vandana, Riya, and Ramandeep, all from Deeg village in Kaithal. Efforts are ongoing to locate Komal, a 12-year-old girl who remains missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)