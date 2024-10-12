Tragic Canal Accident Claims Seven Lives from Kaithal Family
A tragic accident occurred when a car carrying a family of nine fell into a canal near Mundri village. Three women and four girls died, while the driver survived. A 12-year-old girl remains missing as rescue efforts continue. The family was en route to the Baba Rajpuri Mela.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaithal | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating accident took place on Saturday as a car carrying a family of nine plunged into a canal near Mundri village, authorities reported.
Seven of the vehicle's occupants, three women and four girls, tragically lost their lives, while the driver was rescued. The family had been traveling to the Baba Rajpuri Mela on Dussehra.
Among the victims were Satwinder, Chameli, Teejo, Fiza, Vandana, Riya, and Ramandeep, all from Deeg village in Kaithal. Efforts are ongoing to locate Komal, a 12-year-old girl who remains missing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement