Left Menu

Diana Penty and Shriya Saran Dazzle at Lakme Fashion Week

Diana Penty captivated audiences on Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week, showcasing a handmade lehenga by Romaa Agarwal. Shriya Saran graced Day 3 with an enchanting Kathak performance for Payal Singhal's collection. Both delivered memorable highlights, embracing the art of fashion and dance with elegance and style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:09 IST
Diana Penty and Shriya Saran Dazzle at Lakme Fashion Week
Actor Diana Penty (image source: Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, Diana Penty left a lasting impression on audiences with her elegant ramp walk on Day 4. Drawing attention in a rose pink lehenga adorned with floral motifs, zardozi, and sequins, Diana took on the role of showstopper for designer Romaa Agarwal. The lehenga stands out as a testament to craftsmanship, with Diana emphasizing that over 12-20 artisans devoted nearly three months to bring the handmade piece to life.

Post-event, Diana shared her affection for the ensemble, describing it as 'fairytale-like' and revealing fashion advice for future brides. Advocating for pastel hues, she stressed the importance of comfort, suggesting brides choose attire that allows for ease and enjoyment on their special day.

The prior day saw Shriya Saran making a striking entrance for Payal Singhal's 25-year celebratory showcase, 'Tazhib,' which draws from Arabic gilding art. Clad in an ivory and gold anarkali, Shriya elegantly performed a Kathak piece to 'In Aankhon Ki Masti,' expressing her enthusiasm for participating in a unique artistic fusion, marrying dance and fashion on the runway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024