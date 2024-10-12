Diana Penty and Shriya Saran Dazzle at Lakme Fashion Week

At Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, Diana Penty left a lasting impression on audiences with her elegant ramp walk on Day 4. Drawing attention in a rose pink lehenga adorned with floral motifs, zardozi, and sequins, Diana took on the role of showstopper for designer Romaa Agarwal. The lehenga stands out as a testament to craftsmanship, with Diana emphasizing that over 12-20 artisans devoted nearly three months to bring the handmade piece to life.

Post-event, Diana shared her affection for the ensemble, describing it as 'fairytale-like' and revealing fashion advice for future brides. Advocating for pastel hues, she stressed the importance of comfort, suggesting brides choose attire that allows for ease and enjoyment on their special day.

The prior day saw Shriya Saran making a striking entrance for Payal Singhal's 25-year celebratory showcase, 'Tazhib,' which draws from Arabic gilding art. Clad in an ivory and gold anarkali, Shriya elegantly performed a Kathak piece to 'In Aankhon Ki Masti,' expressing her enthusiasm for participating in a unique artistic fusion, marrying dance and fashion on the runway.

