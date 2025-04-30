Sports Sensations: From Rookies to Record-Breaking Deals

In a stunning achievement for the San Antonio Spurs, Stephon Castle clinched the NBA Rookie of the Year title, marking the second consecutive win for the franchise. The momentous occasion follows Victor Wembanyama's unanimous victory last season, showcasing the team's young talent.

The San Francisco 49ers have made headlines with a lucrative four-year extension for tight end George Kittle. The contract, potentially worth $76.4 million, establishes Kittle as the highest-paid player in his position, confirmed by General Manager John Lynch on Tuesday morning.

NBA star Damian Lillard displayed unwavering resolve after a severe Achilles injury ended his playoff run. Assuring fans and his coach, Doc Rivers, Lillard vowed the injury would not impact his remarkable career with the Milwaukee Bucks.

(With inputs from agencies.)