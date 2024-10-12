Left Menu

Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' Shines at Box Office with Grand Debut

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's latest film 'Jigra' opened to impressive box office figures, earning Rs 4.55 crore on its first day. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is presented by Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. It follows the story of Satya, portrayed by Bhatt, in her quest to free her imprisoned brother.

Updated: 12-10-2024 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Alia Bhatt's recent film, 'Jigra', has made an impressive debut by earning Rs 4.55 crore on its premiere day in India, according to an announcement by the film's producers on Saturday.

The feature, launched on Friday in both Hindi and Telugu, is helmed by director Vasan Bala, who is renowned for works such as 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' and 'Monica, O My Darling'. It is a joint production effort by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Starring alongside Bhatt are Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa, with the narrative revolving around Satya—a determined young woman on a mission to secure her brother Ankur's release from a foreign prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)

