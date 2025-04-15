Karan Johar Thanks PM Modi as 'Kesari 2' Highlights Unsung Hero Sankaran Nair

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar extended his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who commemorated the valiant efforts of lawyer C Sankaran Nair in challenging British authority following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. During a public event in Haryana, PM Modi paid homage to Nair's legacy.

PM Modi highlighted how Nair, motivated by the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy, chose to oppose British tyranny. Though he hailed from Kerala and the incident took place in Punjab, Nair's actions led to a significant legal confrontation with British authorities. Modi urged the nation to learn from Nair's exemplary unity and humanity.

On social media, Karan Johar shared a clip of Modi's speech, expressing anticipation for Indian audiences to witness this chapter of history through their upcoming film, 'Kesari 2'. Actor Akshay Kumar also acknowledged PM Modi's emphasis on Nair's historical contributions, expressing hope that the film would remind viewers not to overlook the cost of freedom.

Tuesday witnessed a special screening of 'Kesari 2' in Delhi, attended by political dignitaries. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra praised Akshay Kumar's performance, applauding the film for delving into an often-overlooked segment of the freedom movement. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the film's role in making history accessible through the artistry of Bollywood.

