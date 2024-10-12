Left Menu

Dussehra Revelry: Tradition Meets Modern Festivities as India Celebrates

Dussehra was celebrated nationwide with crowds watching Ravana effigies burn. Celebrations included Durga Puja pandals and Ram Leela performances. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh conducted Shastra Puja. RSS expressed concerns over security for Hindus in Bangladesh, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah marked RSS's foundation day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 19:15 IST
Dussehra Revelry: Tradition Meets Modern Festivities as India Celebrates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant festival of Dussehra was celebrated nationwide, drawing large crowds to witness the traditional burning of Ravana effigies. As firecrackers illuminated the night sky, social media platforms burst with vivid, celebratory posts.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the festivities at the Red Fort Parade Ground, underscoring the festival's significance. Across India, vast Durga Puja pandals showcased diverse themes, while Ram Leela performances captivated audiences.

Not without incidents, two criminals escaped during a Ram Leela event in Haridwar, while a theft marred celebrations in Odisha. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's Shastra Puja and RSS's call for Hindu unity highlighted broader political and cultural themes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024