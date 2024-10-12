Dussehra Revelry: Tradition Meets Modern Festivities as India Celebrates
Dussehra was celebrated nationwide with crowds watching Ravana effigies burn. Celebrations included Durga Puja pandals and Ram Leela performances. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh conducted Shastra Puja. RSS expressed concerns over security for Hindus in Bangladesh, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah marked RSS's foundation day.
The vibrant festival of Dussehra was celebrated nationwide, drawing large crowds to witness the traditional burning of Ravana effigies. As firecrackers illuminated the night sky, social media platforms burst with vivid, celebratory posts.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the festivities at the Red Fort Parade Ground, underscoring the festival's significance. Across India, vast Durga Puja pandals showcased diverse themes, while Ram Leela performances captivated audiences.
Not without incidents, two criminals escaped during a Ram Leela event in Haridwar, while a theft marred celebrations in Odisha. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's Shastra Puja and RSS's call for Hindu unity highlighted broader political and cultural themes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
