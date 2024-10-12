Electric Shock Injuries Mar Religious Procession in Chhattisgarh
Seven individuals, including three women and a boy, were injured by an electric shock during a Dussehra procession in Chhattisgarh's Balod district. The incident occurred after a flag pole contacted a live wire. The injured are hospitalized, with one in critical condition. An investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
Seven individuals suffered injuries from an electric shock during a Dussehra religious procession in the Balod district of Chhattisgarh, officials confirmed on Saturday.
The incident unfolded in Kanwar village, within the jurisdiction of the Sanjari police post, when a bamboo flag pole inadvertently contacted a live wire, causing it to snap and fall onto participants, according to reports.
Among the injured are three women and a 14-year-old boy who were involved in the immersion of a Goddess Durga idol post-Navratri. Parmeshwar Patel, who held the flag, is in critical condition. All victims are receiving treatment at the Dhamtari district hospital, as authorities investigate the matter further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Constable Electrocuted by Live Wire in Police Line Area
Hyderabad Police Ban DJ Sound Systems, Firecrackers During Religious Processions
Hyderabad Police Bans DJs and Firecrackers During Religious Processions
Tensions Flare in Ratnagiri During RSS Procession
Bull Startled by Traffic Causes Car Damage in Thane Procession