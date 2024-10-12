Electric Shock Injuries Mar Religious Procession in Chhattisgarh

Seven individuals suffered injuries from an electric shock during a Dussehra religious procession in the Balod district of Chhattisgarh, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The incident unfolded in Kanwar village, within the jurisdiction of the Sanjari police post, when a bamboo flag pole inadvertently contacted a live wire, causing it to snap and fall onto participants, according to reports.

Among the injured are three women and a 14-year-old boy who were involved in the immersion of a Goddess Durga idol post-Navratri. Parmeshwar Patel, who held the flag, is in critical condition. All victims are receiving treatment at the Dhamtari district hospital, as authorities investigate the matter further.

