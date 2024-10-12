Triveni Continental Kings Clinch Victory in Global Chess League Finale

In a thrilling finale to the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, the Triveni Continental Kings overcame the PBG Alaskan Knights to retain their title. Led by Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja, the Kings navigated two intense matches, edging out their opponents with dynamic and strategic play.

A highlight of the match was former world champion Alexandra Kosteniuk's decisive win against Tan Zhongyi, securing critical points for the Kings. Firouzja's tactical insights and bold moves kept the team ahead, while Kosteniuk's impressive performance earned her the 'Player of the Match' accolade.

Despite the Knights' success in previous rounds, having won eight out of ten matches, they faltered in the final stretch. Their defense, which seemed unbreakable until the finale, fell short against Triveni's formidable strategy, leading to their eventual 13-7 defeat and second-place finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)