Alex Salmond: A Legacy of Scottish Nationalism

Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland and a prominent advocate for Scottish independence, has passed away at the age of 69. Known for his influential role in British politics, Salmond nearly led Scotland to independence in the 2014 referendum, a pivotal moment in his career.

Local media reported Salmond's death in Ohrid, North Macedonia, where he had been attending a cultural diplomacy forum. Tributes from across the political spectrum praised his contributions and dedication to Scotland's heritage and culture. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described Salmond as a 'monumental figure' in both Scottish and British politics.

Salmond's tenure as first minister and leader of the Scottish National Party was marked by his commitment to independence, ultimately leading to a significant referendum campaign. Although he stepped down after the referendum's defeat, his influence on Scottish politics remains profound. Salmond's legacy endures, as colleagues and adversaries alike recall his significant role in shaping Scotland's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)