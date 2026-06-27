Tragedy in Chaoyang: Aircraft Crashes into High-Rise

A Light Aircraft Crash Into A Highrise Building In Beijings Chaoyang District On Friday Killed One Person And Injured

On Friday, a light aircraft crash resulted in tragedy when it collided with a high-rise building in Beijing's Chaoyang district.

The unfortunate incident claimed one life and left 13 others injured, as confirmed by the district government in a statement on social media.

The injured are receiving full medical treatment, and authorities are conducting detailed investigations into the cause of the crash.