Tragedy in Chaoyang: Aircraft Crashes into High-Rise
A light aircraft accident in Beijing's Chaoyang district resulted in one fatality and 13 injuries. The district government confirmed the crash on social media, adding that the injured are getting medical care while investigations are underway.
On Friday, a light aircraft crash resulted in tragedy when it collided with a high-rise building in Beijing's Chaoyang district.
The unfortunate incident claimed one life and left 13 others injured, as confirmed by the district government in a statement on social media.
The injured are receiving full medical treatment, and authorities are conducting detailed investigations into the cause of the crash.