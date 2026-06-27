Tesla's Steering Saga: Investigation Closed Post Recall

Us Safety Regulators Said On Saturday They Had Closed Their Probe Into Tesla Vehicles Over Power Steering Loss

U.S. safety regulators announced on Saturday the closure of their probe into Tesla vehicles, addressing concerns over power steering loss following a company recall last year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicated that the engineering analysis included about 376,241 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles from the 2023 model year.

The NHTSA began its examination in July 2023, focusing on reports of steering control loss in Model 3 and Y vehicles after multiple owners experienced difficulty or increased effort in turning the steering wheel. By early 2024, the inquiry was elevated to an engineering analysis to delve deeper into the suspected defect. Tesla, in early 2025, initiated a recall of 376,000 vehicles, citing a failure in the power steering assist feature that could heighten crash risk, especially at low speeds. However, the recall was not a direct consequence of the NHTSA's ongoing investigation at that time.

The recall involved a Tesla software update aimed at preventing overvoltage breakdown and overstress of motor drive parts on the printed circuit board, which had led to increased steering effort. In light of Tesla's recall measures, NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation has opted to close its engineering analysis.