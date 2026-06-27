Russian Forces Seize Control of Novoskeliuvate

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the village of Novoskeliuvate in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region. The information was reported by the RIA news agency, citing the Defence Ministry. However, Reuters has not been able to independently confirm this battlefield development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russian Forces Have Taken Control Of The Village Of Novoskeliuvate In Ukraines Dnipropetrovsk Region | Updated: 27-06-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 14:40 IST
Russian Forces Seize Control of Novoskeliuvate

In a strategic move, Russian forces have reportedly taken over the village of Novoskeliuvate, located in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region. The report comes from the RIA news agency, which sourced the information from the Russian Defence Ministry.

As with many battlefield reports coming out of the ongoing conflict, independent verification remains elusive. Reuters, a major global news organization, has stated it is unable to confirm the development via other sources.

This news signifies another shift in the evolving dynamics of the region, as control over such villages can be crucial for strategic military advantages.

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