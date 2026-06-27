Faith and Unity Cross the Border: Church Leaders Call for Compassionate Immigration Reform

A significant procession, comprising over 100 Catholic bishops, clergy members, and parishioners, took center stage as they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border from Nogales, Arizona to Mexico's Sonora state, advocating for the humane treatment of migrants. This poignant event coincided with America’s 250th anniversary.

Leading the procession, Tucson Bishop James Misko emphasized unity and compassion as the core of their mission. As participants endured sweltering temperatures, they sought to draw attention to the perilous journeys that migrants face daily. Franciscan nun Sister Eileen McKenzie highlighted the solidarity experienced amidst the heat.

Critics of current immigration policies, including Catholic leaders and Pope Leo, condemned measures like mass deportations. As church figures voiced concerns over restricted pastoral access in detention centers, they called for reforms to ensure migrants' dignity and respect on both sides of the border.