Faith and Unity Cross the Border: Church Leaders Call for Compassionate Immigration Reform

Over 100 Catholic leaders and followers participated in a cross-border procession from Arizona to Mexico, advocating for humane treatment of migrants. The event coincided with America's 250th anniversary and aimed to spotlight the struggles faced by migrants. It also highlighted criticism of restrictive immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | More Than Catholic Bishops | Updated: 27-06-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 14:42 IST
Faith and Unity Cross the Border: Church Leaders Call for Compassionate Immigration Reform
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A significant procession, comprising over 100 Catholic bishops, clergy members, and parishioners, took center stage as they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border from Nogales, Arizona to Mexico's Sonora state, advocating for the humane treatment of migrants. This poignant event coincided with America’s 250th anniversary.

Leading the procession, Tucson Bishop James Misko emphasized unity and compassion as the core of their mission. As participants endured sweltering temperatures, they sought to draw attention to the perilous journeys that migrants face daily. Franciscan nun Sister Eileen McKenzie highlighted the solidarity experienced amidst the heat.

Critics of current immigration policies, including Catholic leaders and Pope Leo, condemned measures like mass deportations. As church figures voiced concerns over restricted pastoral access in detention centers, they called for reforms to ensure migrants' dignity and respect on both sides of the border.

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