Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes During Durga Idol Immersion

Two youths are feared drowned and one was rescued after being swept away in the Manwar river during an idol immersion ceremony. The incident occurred at Piprahi Ghat. A search operation is ongoing. The missing youths are Satyam Vishwakarma and Manjeet Gupta from Mahuli Khori.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 13-10-2024 08:47 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 08:47 IST
Tragedy Strikes During Durga Idol Immersion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded during an idol immersion ceremony in the Manwar river, where two youths are feared drowned while another was rescued. The event took place at Piprahi Ghat on Saturday night, according to local police officials.

Search efforts are currently underway to find the missing individuals, as confirmed by Krishna Gopal Rai, the in-charge of Chapiya police station. Details released by Mankapur's Sub-District Magistrate, Yashwant Rao, indicate that three youths were carrying Durga idols when they were swept into deep waters.

Onlookers managed to save one of the youths, but Satyam Vishwakarma, 22, and Manjeet Gupta, 18, both residents of Mahuli Khori, remain unaccounted for and are the focus of the ongoing search operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024