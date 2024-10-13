Tragedy Strikes During Durga Idol Immersion

A tragic incident unfolded during an idol immersion ceremony in the Manwar river, where two youths are feared drowned while another was rescued. The event took place at Piprahi Ghat on Saturday night, according to local police officials.

Search efforts are currently underway to find the missing individuals, as confirmed by Krishna Gopal Rai, the in-charge of Chapiya police station. Details released by Mankapur's Sub-District Magistrate, Yashwant Rao, indicate that three youths were carrying Durga idols when they were swept into deep waters.

Onlookers managed to save one of the youths, but Satyam Vishwakarma, 22, and Manjeet Gupta, 18, both residents of Mahuli Khori, remain unaccounted for and are the focus of the ongoing search operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)