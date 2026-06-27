Unveiling Secrets of Age, Antiquity, and Endangered Species

Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Scientists Seek Clues To Longevity From Three Brazilian Sisters Over What Is The Secret To A Long Life Three Brazilian Sisters With A Combined Age Of

Scientific breakthroughs are making headlines as researchers delve into the secrets of longevity, antiquity, and biodiversity. Three Brazilian sisters, with a cumulative age of 316, offer new avenues for understanding aging, as part of a study led by Mayana Zatz at the University of Sao Paulo. They were recently celebrated by Guinness as the oldest living trio of siblings.

In a separate study, the full text of an ancient carbonised Herculaneum scroll has been unlocked for the first time, thanks to artificial intelligence and advanced imaging techniques. This marks significant progress in deciphering the wealth of historical data contained in hundreds of ancient manuscripts found in Herculaneum, a Roman town obliterated by Mount Vesuvius's eruption.

On the conservation frontier, a collaboration between Colossal Biosciences and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service aims to build a vast 'BioVault' of living cells and genomic data for every species under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. This initiative aspires to shield approximately 2,300 threatened or endangered plant and animal species from extinction.