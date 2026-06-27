Global Markets in Flux: Tech Stock Slide & Crude Oil Slump

Global equity markets experienced declines as tech and chip stocks slid, with crude oil prices also slumping due to eased supply concerns. Despite a modest selloff, experts anticipate a market rebound. European and Asian stocks also saw decline while oil prices and the yen showed significant movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Global Equity Markets Edged Lower On Friday | Updated: 27-06-2026 02:31 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 02:31 IST
Global Markets in Flux: Tech Stock Slide & Crude Oil Slump
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Global equity markets took a dip on Friday, driven by a slide in high-flying technology and chip stocks, alongside a significant slump in crude oil prices as tankers departed the Strait of Hormuz.

On Wall Street, all three major indexes closed slightly lower, affected by losses in the industrial, technology, and energy sectors that overshadowed gains in healthcare and real estate stocks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reported weekly losses, while the Dow was set for a gain.

Market strategists like Mark Hackett describe the downturn as a 'healthy period of consolidation' following the historic rally since March. Meanwhile, European and Asian markets followed suit with considerable losses, and oil prices fell sharply due to easing supply concerns. Completing the global financial picture, the yen approached its weakest level in four decades against the dollar.

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