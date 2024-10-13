Sachin Tendulkar Set to Inspire at Texas Cricket Clinic

Sachin Tendulkar is poised to inspire young athletes during a much-anticipated visit to Texas. The legendary cricketer will lead a special clinic as part of the National Cricket League finals, set to take place at the University of Texas at Dallas. Tendulkar aims to motivate aspiring cricketers and promote the sport's grassroots development in the U.S.

'Cricket has given me so much, and now it's my turn to give back,' Tendulkar remarked before Sunday's event. His agenda also includes a guest appearance at the Dallas Cowboys game, further boosting cricket's visibility amid the American sports fanbase.

NCL Chairman Arun Agarwal emphasized the broader impact of Tendulkar's involvement: 'This goes beyond cricket; it's about inspiring hope and dreams.' The NCL's finals weekend promises not only cricketing acumen but also cultural celebrations, live Bollywood performances, and thematic festivities, wrapping up on October 14 at UT Dallas.

(With inputs from agencies.)