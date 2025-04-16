Delhi Capitals Boosts Grassroots Cricket with Star-Studded Masterclass

The Delhi Capitals have strengthened their commitment to grassroots cricket through a masterclass for aspiring young cricketers at Conscient Sports Arena in Gurgaon. Part of the franchise's global Beyond Boundaries Initiative, the session featured budding players from Delhi Capitals' academies, benefiting from top-tier cricketing insights.

Present at the event were Delhi Capitals stars KL Rahul, Abhishek Porel, and Vipraj Nigam, alongside notable coaches including cricketing director Venugopal Rao, head coach Hemang Badani, and bowling coach Munaf Patel. The young players received expert guidance on technical skills, physical conditioning, and mental toughness, directly learning from some of the sport's prominent figures.

Sunil Gupta, CEO of Delhi Capitals, emphasized the collaborative effort with DP World to empower future cricket stars. "Providing the right resources and inspiration is crucial for nurturing talent," he stated. Participants wore professional gear supplied by DP World in 2024, with the company having provided 500 kits and two converted shipping containers now serving as changing rooms. DP World has committed to supplying more equipment as part of their ongoing initiative launched during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)