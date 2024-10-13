Kerala's Vijayadasami: A Celebration of Learning and Tradition
In Kerala, thousands of children participated in the traditional 'Vidyarambham' ceremony, marking their introduction to learning on Vijayadasami. Officials and cultural icons helped children begin their literacy journey. The event saw significant participation at temples known for venerating Saraswathi, the deity of knowledge and arts, throughout the state.
- Country:
- India
Thousands of toddlers across Kerala were introduced to the world of letters during the 'Vidyarambham' ritual on the auspicious Vijayadasami day. This event, marking the end of the nine-day Navratri festival, is a significant cultural tradition in the southern state.
Prominent figures, including scholars, teachers, and political leaders, participated in the ceremony, helping young children, typically aged two to three, write their first letters, beginning with the sacred mantra 'Hari Sree Ganapathaye Namaha'. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan led the festivities at the Raj Bhavan.
Temples dedicated to Saraswathi, the goddess of learning and art, including Panachikkadu Saraswathi Temple and Dakshina Mookambika Temple, witnessed a large influx of parents eager to induct their children into the realm of education and knowledge on this symbolic day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vidyarambham
- Kochi
- Kerala
- Navratri
- Vijayadasami
- education
- tradition
- Saraswathi
- temple
- learning
ALSO READ
AI in Education: Revolutionizing Learning while Narrowing the Digital Divide
Nepal Halts Education Amid Deadly Floods and Landslides
Duleep Trophy Returns to Traditional Zonal Format
Yogi Adityanath Advocates Integration of Education and Spirituality at Gurukuls
Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR