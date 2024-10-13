Left Menu

Kerala's Vijayadasami: A Celebration of Learning and Tradition

In Kerala, thousands of children participated in the traditional 'Vidyarambham' ceremony, marking their introduction to learning on Vijayadasami. Officials and cultural icons helped children begin their literacy journey. The event saw significant participation at temples known for venerating Saraswathi, the deity of knowledge and arts, throughout the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:50 IST
Thousands of toddlers across Kerala were introduced to the world of letters during the 'Vidyarambham' ritual on the auspicious Vijayadasami day. This event, marking the end of the nine-day Navratri festival, is a significant cultural tradition in the southern state.

Prominent figures, including scholars, teachers, and political leaders, participated in the ceremony, helping young children, typically aged two to three, write their first letters, beginning with the sacred mantra 'Hari Sree Ganapathaye Namaha'. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan led the festivities at the Raj Bhavan.

Temples dedicated to Saraswathi, the goddess of learning and art, including Panachikkadu Saraswathi Temple and Dakshina Mookambika Temple, witnessed a large influx of parents eager to induct their children into the realm of education and knowledge on this symbolic day.

