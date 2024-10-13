A Legacy Cut Short: Baba Siddique's Impact on Mumbai's Political and Social Circles

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and influential figure in Bollywood, was tragically shot dead in Mumbai. His demise marks a significant loss for the city's political and social circles, where his contributions ranged from vital Covid-19 relief efforts to forging strong Bollywood ties.

During the pandemic's height, Siddique, aged 66, became a lifeline for many by supplying essential medicines. Known for his extravagant Iftar parties, he brought together Bollywood's biggest names, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sanjay Dutt, enhancing his reputation as a connector of various worlds.

Siddique's political journey saw him as a three-time representative for the Bandra (West) seat in Maharashtra's assembly and a former minister of state. His recent move from Congress to NCP was poised to aid the party in strategically expanding its influence, especially in Muslim-dominated areas. His unexpected death leaves a void in both Bollywood and the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)