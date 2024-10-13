Left Menu

Riteish Deshmukh: Celebrating Two Decades in the Film Industry

Celebrating a 20-year journey in the film industry, Riteish Deshmukh reflects on his diverse roles and transition to directing and producing. Known for hits like 'Ek Villain' and 'Housefull', Deshmukh remains versatile, exploring new roles and even hosting 'Bigg Boss Marathi'. His journey continues with exciting projects ahead.

Updated: 13-10-2024 16:28 IST
Riteish Deshmukh marks two decades in the film industry, expressing gratitude for his enduring career. Known for his roles in 'Ek Villain,' 'Bluffmaster!,' and the 'Housefull' series, Deshmukh has carved a niche in Bollywood.

Having debuted with 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' in 2003, the actor quickly made a name for himself. His foray into production with 'Balak Palak' and direction with 'Ved' further showcased his versatility.

Deshmukh, the son of the late Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, expressed no initial expectations for his film career. Embracing various opportunities, he now looks forward to directing a Hindi film after numerous successful Marathi projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

