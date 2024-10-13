Riteish Deshmukh: Celebrating Two Decades in the Film Industry

Riteish Deshmukh marks two decades in the film industry, expressing gratitude for his enduring career. Known for his roles in 'Ek Villain,' 'Bluffmaster!,' and the 'Housefull' series, Deshmukh has carved a niche in Bollywood.

Having debuted with 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' in 2003, the actor quickly made a name for himself. His foray into production with 'Balak Palak' and direction with 'Ved' further showcased his versatility.

Deshmukh, the son of the late Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, expressed no initial expectations for his film career. Embracing various opportunities, he now looks forward to directing a Hindi film after numerous successful Marathi projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)