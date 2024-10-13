Idol Desecration Shocks Assam Durga Puja Celebrations

A man suspected of mental illness has been apprehended for allegedly desecrating idols at two Durga Puja pandals in Assam's Golaghat district, police disclosed on Sunday.

The suspect reportedly vandalized the religious statues in Rongajan and Morongi on Saturday night after the conclusion of the traditional festivities, according to a senior police official.

The individual, identified as a member of the Adivasi community, has unclear motives for the act. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain whether others were involved, the official stated.

