Left Menu

Idol Desecration Shocks Assam Durga Puja Celebrations

A man suspected to be mentally ill has been detained for desecrating idols at Durga Puja pandals in Golaghat, Assam. The police are investigating the incident, which occurred after celebrations in Rongajan and Morongi. The suspect, from the Adivasi community, acted with unclear motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-10-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 16:31 IST
Idol Desecration Shocks Assam Durga Puja Celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

A man suspected of mental illness has been apprehended for allegedly desecrating idols at two Durga Puja pandals in Assam's Golaghat district, police disclosed on Sunday.

The suspect reportedly vandalized the religious statues in Rongajan and Morongi on Saturday night after the conclusion of the traditional festivities, according to a senior police official.

The individual, identified as a member of the Adivasi community, has unclear motives for the act. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain whether others were involved, the official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024