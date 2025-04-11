Left Menu

Youth Arrested in Tragic Murder of Six-Year-Old

A 20-year-old named Jojo has been arrested for the alleged murder of a six-year-old boy, Abel, in Kuzhooor. Abel went missing and was later found dead in a pond. The accused allegedly killed the boy for resisting a sexual assault attempt. The investigation is ongoing.

A 20-year-old man has been detained in connection with the horrifying murder of a six-year-old boy in Kuzhooor. The child, Abel, went missing and was later discovered deceased in a pond on Friday. The suspect, Jojo, is reported to have killed the boy for allegedly resisting a sexual assault.

Police officials have stated that the accused is a neighbor of the victim. Abel had disappeared around 6:20 pm and was found dead around 9:30 pm during a search by locals and law enforcement. Investigations reveal that the child was allegedly pushed into the pond, where he met his tragic end.

Jojo, who was previously involved in a theft case, was taken into custody by authorities on Thursday night, with his arrest formally recorded the following day. Rural District Police Chief B Krishnakumar attended the scene to oversee the ongoing investigation. The boy's body has been sent to Thrissur for a postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

