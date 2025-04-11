Left Menu

Tahawwur Rana's Arrest: Unveiling the Mastermind Behind 26/11

As terror suspect Tahawwur Rana faces detention, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar highlights his potential role in uncovering the true architect of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. With Rana now in National Investigation Agency custody, officials aim to expose the entire conspiracy while tackling fuel price issues also present in current affairs.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The arrest of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has given rise to hopes of identifying the true mastermind behind the 2008 atrocities. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed optimism on Friday about Rana's potential to unravel critical insights into the orchestration of the event.

As the nation recalls the severity of the attacks, Pawar emphasized the importance of further investigations, stating that revealing the individuals who directed Rana could illuminate the motives behind the devastation. With Rana in custody, Maharashtra authorities are poised to delve deeper into the conspiracy.

Concurrently, the Deputy Chief Minister addressed the issue of rising fuel prices, attributing fluctuations to US-imposed tariffs on multiple countries. During Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Maharashtra, discussions will ensue on measures to stabilize fuel costs, underlining a commitment to improving the standard of living for citizens amidst economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

