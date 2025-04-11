Left Menu

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Under House Arrest: A Clash of Faith and Authority

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, was placed under house arrest, preventing him from delivering a sermon at Jamia Masjid, Srinagar. He condemned the infringement on his religious rights via a post on X and shared a resolution by Mutahida Majlis Ulema against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:18 IST
  Country:
  • India

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, has alleged that he was placed under house arrest, hindering his plan to lead Friday prayers at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid.

The Kashmir chief cleric expressed his outrage in an online post, stating that this restriction is a violation of his religious rights. This is not the first time he has faced such an incident from authorities.

Accompanying his statement, Mirwaiz shared a joint resolution by the Mutahida Majlis Ulema, which critiques the Waqf Amendment Act. The resolution highlights concerns that the law undermines the religious character of Waqf institutions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

