Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Under House Arrest: A Clash of Faith and Authority

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, has alleged that he was placed under house arrest, hindering his plan to lead Friday prayers at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid.

The Kashmir chief cleric expressed his outrage in an online post, stating that this restriction is a violation of his religious rights. This is not the first time he has faced such an incident from authorities.

Accompanying his statement, Mirwaiz shared a joint resolution by the Mutahida Majlis Ulema, which critiques the Waqf Amendment Act. The resolution highlights concerns that the law undermines the religious character of Waqf institutions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)