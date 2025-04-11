Left Menu

Arrest of Pro-Monarchy Protest Leader in Nepal Sparks Controversy

Nepal police arrested Durga Prasai, involved in lethal pro-monarchy protests in Kathmandu, from Jhapa district. Prasai, charged with state offense and organized crime, was arrested without an extradition treaty in place. Protests have reignited debate about reinstating Nepal's monarchy and Hindu statehood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:32 IST
The political landscape in Nepal took a heated turn on Friday as police arrested Durga Prasai, the central figure behind the fatal pro-monarchy protests on March 28 in Kathmandu. These demonstrations, which resulted in two deaths, including that of a photojournalist, have intensified the debate over Nepal's political future.

Prasai was apprehended in the Jhapa district, near the Indian border, along with his bodyguard. He faces charges of state offense and organized crime. Reports indicate that he was arrested in Assam by local authorities and then handed over to Nepal Police, though no formal extradition treaty between Nepal and India exists.

Prior to Prasai's arrest, over sixty individuals, including key figures from the Rastriyia Prajatantra Party, were detained for their roles in the protests, which demanded the restoration of the monarchy and the recognition of Nepal as a Hindu state. The abolition of the monarchy in 2008 transformed the nation into a secular, democratic republic, a shift not universally accepted by all parties.

