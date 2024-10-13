Honoring Sacrifice: Remembering Sankaralinganar's Legacy

On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, paid heartfelt tributes to the Tamil scholar and ardent Gandhian, Sankaralinganar, on the anniversary of his passing.

Sankaralinganar's life stands as a testament to enduring commitment, marked by an indefatigable 76-day hunger strike in 1956, demanding the renaming of Madras State to Tamil Nadu. Stalin highlighted this historical sacrifice and the indelible mark it left on the state's identity.

Stalin, echoing former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, reminded the public of Tamil Nadu's enduring gratitude to Sankaralinganar, underscoring his pivotal role in shaping the state's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)