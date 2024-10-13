United Celebrations: Bangladesh's Durga Puja Triumph
President Mohammed Shahabuddin called for unity among all religions to enhance Bangladesh's progress as the Durga Puja festival concluded. He emphasized using religious values for national welfare, urging citizens to unite beyond caste or religion for a developed future. The festival ended peacefully with extensive security measures.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Sunday called for a united effort among people of all religious backgrounds to advance Bangladesh, as the Hindu festival of Durga Puja peacefully concluded with idol immersion ceremonies across the nation.
The president urged the nation to use religious principles for the country's welfare, emphasizing unity beyond caste or religion. Speaking at Bangabhaban during Durga Puja celebrations, Shahabuddin highlighted the importance of collective participation to build a prosperous and developed Bangladesh.
Security measures ensured a smooth conclusion to the festival, with thousands joining in Dhaka for Goddess Durga's idol immersion in the Buriganga river. Previously, authorities warned against disturbing the festival, reflecting on the peaceful conclusion that witnessed participation from diverse communities.
