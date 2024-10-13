Left Menu

Tension Rises in West Bengal as Doctor's Protest Clashes with Pujo Carnival

The West Bengal government, led by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, has requested the Joint Platform of Doctors to cancel their protest on October 15, coinciding with the Pujo Carnival. Health concerns over a hunger strike by junior doctors are highlighted. Talks are proposed, amid ongoing investigations related to a serious incident.

The West Bengal government, represented by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, has urged the Joint Platform of Doctors to call off their planned demonstration on October 15, coinciding with the state's official 'Pujo Carnival.' This event is a significant cultural celebration, drawing thousands including international dignitaries, recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Pant emphasized potential safety risks should the protest proceed amidst the carnival's activities. He also expressed concerns related to the ongoing hunger strike by junior doctors, advising them to prioritize their health and well-being. The state remains committed to healthcare reforms, promising collaboration with stakeholders.

Additionally, Pant has extended an invitation to the JPD representatives for a discussion at Swasthya Bhavan. Despite this, a senior JPD member remains uncertain about their participation in the proposed meeting. The protest follows a horrific incident at RG Kar Medical College, where a postgraduate trainee was attacked, leading to an extended period of unrest in the medical community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

