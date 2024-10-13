Legacy of G N Saibaba: A Life Cut Short but Spirit Lives On

The passing of G N Saibaba, a former English professor at Ram Lal Anand College of Delhi University, has left a notable void in the arena of human rights. Saibaba, who was acquitted of Maoist-link charges and released from Nagpur Central Jail seven months ago after a decade-long incarceration, succumbed to post-operative complications in Hyderabad.

His wife, Vasantha Kumari, expressed sorrow over the limited time they had after his release, revealing that most of it was spent in hospitals. She highlighted the detrimental effects of his prolonged imprisonment in a high-security cell on his health.

In an emotional appeal, Vasantha urged Saibaba's supporters to uphold his legacy by continuing the fight for human rights. The family has donated Saibaba's body to a hospital, and his eyes were previously donated to LV Prasad Eye Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)