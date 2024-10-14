Left Menu

Record-Breaking Odyssey: Sujoy Kumar Mitra's 7 Wonders Journey in Record Time

Indian traveler Sujoy Kumar Mitra achieved a world record by visiting the New Seven Wonders of the World in just 5 days, 17 hours, and 28 minutes. The journey, facilitated by modern travel means, highlighted Mitra's planning skills and passion for exploration. It also adds to his impressive record portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:12 IST
Journey
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India] October 11: In an unparalleled feat of modern travel, Indian globetrotter Sujoy Kumar Mitra has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest time visiting the New Seven Wonders of the World. Achieved in a mere 5 days, 17 hours, and 28 minutes, Mitra's journey underscores the remarkable capabilities of contemporary transportation.

Starting in Petra, Jordan on September 2, 2024, and concluding on September 8, 2024, this endeavor not only showcases human endurance but also highlights the efficiency of travel today. Mitra, already celebrated for visiting every country on the globe, adds another accolade to his storied career.

Mitra's travel portfolio features previous Guinness records, including the fastest traversal of seven continents and blitzing through 25 Michelin-starred restaurants in a day. This latest record showcases his dedication and enthusiasm for global exploration, encouraging others to pursue their wanderlust and discover the world's cultural marvels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

