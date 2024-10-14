Record-Breaking Odyssey: Sujoy Kumar Mitra's 7 Wonders Journey in Record Time

New Delhi [India] October 11: In an unparalleled feat of modern travel, Indian globetrotter Sujoy Kumar Mitra has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest time visiting the New Seven Wonders of the World. Achieved in a mere 5 days, 17 hours, and 28 minutes, Mitra's journey underscores the remarkable capabilities of contemporary transportation.

Starting in Petra, Jordan on September 2, 2024, and concluding on September 8, 2024, this endeavor not only showcases human endurance but also highlights the efficiency of travel today. Mitra, already celebrated for visiting every country on the globe, adds another accolade to his storied career.

Mitra's travel portfolio features previous Guinness records, including the fastest traversal of seven continents and blitzing through 25 Michelin-starred restaurants in a day. This latest record showcases his dedication and enthusiasm for global exploration, encouraging others to pursue their wanderlust and discover the world's cultural marvels.

(With inputs from agencies.)