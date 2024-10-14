Left Menu

Revitalization of Tradition: AVP Nayar Samaj Ayurvedic Centre Reopens in Mumbai

The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy Limited (AVP) unveils the renovated AVP Nayar Samaj Ayurvedic Centre in Mumbai. Serving the community for over five decades, the centre combines tradition with modern facilities for personalized Ayurvedic care. Esteemed figures attended the inauguration, highlighting the centre's commitment to holistic healing with advanced amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the bustling heart of Mumbai, the Arya Vaidya Pharmacy Limited (AVP) has proudly reopened the AVP Nayar Samaj Ayurvedic Centre, reflecting decades of Ayurvedic excellence. This newly upgraded facility in Dadar East merges tradition with state-of-the-art amenities to continue its legacy of holistic healing.

The AVP, a symbol of trust since the 1940s, offers authentic Ayurvedic care products across India and globally, from its headquarters in Coimbatore. The centre promises personalized care and treatments, honoring Ayurveda's ancient wisdom while embracing modern innovations.

The inauguration saw blessings from dignitaries like Pujaniya Abhayswaroop Swami. The centre features two modern treatment rooms, designed for comprehensive Ayurvedic therapies, ensuring this ancient practice thrives in today's world, aiming for the wellness of all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

