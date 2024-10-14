Revitalization of Tradition: AVP Nayar Samaj Ayurvedic Centre Reopens in Mumbai

In the bustling heart of Mumbai, the Arya Vaidya Pharmacy Limited (AVP) has proudly reopened the AVP Nayar Samaj Ayurvedic Centre, reflecting decades of Ayurvedic excellence. This newly upgraded facility in Dadar East merges tradition with state-of-the-art amenities to continue its legacy of holistic healing.

The AVP, a symbol of trust since the 1940s, offers authentic Ayurvedic care products across India and globally, from its headquarters in Coimbatore. The centre promises personalized care and treatments, honoring Ayurveda's ancient wisdom while embracing modern innovations.

The inauguration saw blessings from dignitaries like Pujaniya Abhayswaroop Swami. The centre features two modern treatment rooms, designed for comprehensive Ayurvedic therapies, ensuring this ancient practice thrives in today's world, aiming for the wellness of all.

