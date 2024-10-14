Left Menu

Empowering the Fisheries Sector: Outreach Initiatives Unveiled

The Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management, along with ICAR-CIFE, organized outreach programmes for the fisheries sector. These initiatives, held in October, engaged SC/ST community members, youth, and women in cooperatives, focusing on government schemes like Mastya Sampadha Yojana to bolster the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:42 IST
The Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management and the ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE) have launched a series of outreach programmes aimed at empowering the fisheries sector, according to official sources on Monday.

Between October 11 and 13, these initiatives facilitated crucial discussions with SC/ST community members, as well as youth and women involved in fisheries cooperatives across regions such as Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Mumbai.

During the programmes, participants were introduced to key government initiatives like the Mastya Sampadha Yojana and Fisheries & Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund, schemes designed to strengthen the fishing industry.

