Odisha's Durga Puja Concludes Peacefully with Grand Idol Immersion

The colorful Durga Puja celebrations concluded peacefully across Odisha with secure idol immersions in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the twin cities, on Monday.

Cuttack, known for its grandeur during Durga Puja, witnessed a smooth procession to Devi Gada, with no incidents reported. This year, Cuttack featured 170 puja pandals, while Bhubaneswar hosted 187.

In an agreement with the administration, immersion events were conducted without vehicles for manual music or DJs, promoting the slogan 'No Liquor and No DJ'. The festival concluded with Bijoya Dashami rituals on Sunday evening, highlighted by burning Ravana effigies.

