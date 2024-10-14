Left Menu

Odisha's Durga Puja Concludes Peacefully with Grand Idol Immersion

The Durga Puja festivities in Odisha ended smoothly as idol immersion proceeded under heavy security in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Procession parties adhered to an agreement to avoid alcohol and DJ music. Authorities managed the event from a CCTV control room, ensuring a peaceful and orderly conclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:51 IST
Odisha's Durga Puja Concludes Peacefully with Grand Idol Immersion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The colorful Durga Puja celebrations concluded peacefully across Odisha with secure idol immersions in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the twin cities, on Monday.

Cuttack, known for its grandeur during Durga Puja, witnessed a smooth procession to Devi Gada, with no incidents reported. This year, Cuttack featured 170 puja pandals, while Bhubaneswar hosted 187.

In an agreement with the administration, immersion events were conducted without vehicles for manual music or DJs, promoting the slogan 'No Liquor and No DJ'. The festival concluded with Bijoya Dashami rituals on Sunday evening, highlighted by burning Ravana effigies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024