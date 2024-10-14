Odisha's Durga Puja Concludes Peacefully with Grand Idol Immersion
The Durga Puja festivities in Odisha ended smoothly as idol immersion proceeded under heavy security in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Procession parties adhered to an agreement to avoid alcohol and DJ music. Authorities managed the event from a CCTV control room, ensuring a peaceful and orderly conclusion.
The colorful Durga Puja celebrations concluded peacefully across Odisha with secure idol immersions in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the twin cities, on Monday.
Cuttack, known for its grandeur during Durga Puja, witnessed a smooth procession to Devi Gada, with no incidents reported. This year, Cuttack featured 170 puja pandals, while Bhubaneswar hosted 187.
In an agreement with the administration, immersion events were conducted without vehicles for manual music or DJs, promoting the slogan 'No Liquor and No DJ'. The festival concluded with Bijoya Dashami rituals on Sunday evening, highlighted by burning Ravana effigies.
