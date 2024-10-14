Left Menu

Inside the Infamous Life of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From Bollywood Foes to Global Syndicate

Lawrence Bishnoi, a feared gangster, rose to prominence for his vendetta against Bollywood star Salman Khan and his extensive criminal network. Despite being imprisoned, Bishnoi's gang continued to execute high-profile attacks, spreading fear and asserting influence in Bollywood and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:11 IST
Lawrence Bishnoi
  • Country:
  • India

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi remains a significant figure in the criminal world, despite being incarcerated. His grudge against Bollywood actor Salman Khan has grabbed headlines once again following the murder of Baba Siddique, potentially linked to Bishnoi's operations.

Mumbai Police suspect Bishnoi orchestrated the murder due to social media threats against Khan. The Bishnoi gang's activities have expanded beyond resentment towards Khan, aiming to establish roots in Bollywood, reminiscent of the infamous D-Company.

Bishnoi's syndicate is associated with several high-profile murders and attacks, like the killing of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala and an RPG attack on Punjab State Intelligence headquarters, highlighting the widespread reach and influence commanded by this incarcerated gangster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

