Epic Merger in Indian Media: Reliance and Disney Join Forces

The merger between Reliance Industries and Walt Disney's India business is set to conclude by the third quarter of FY 25, creating India's largest media empire. Sanctioned by regulatory bodies, the merged entity combines media assets from Viacom18 and Star India, with Reliance Holdings owning 63.16% and Disney holding 36.84%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 01:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 01:13 IST
The convergence of media assets from Reliance Industries and the India wing of the Walt Disney Company is poised to create a formidable powerhouse in the industrial media landscape, set to finalize by the end of the third fiscal quarter, as noted in the latest regulatory filings.

Acclaimed billionaire Mukesh Ambani's enterprise, Reliance, has swiftly maneuvered through every layer of regulatory scrutiny. The fair trade regulator CCI and the National Company Law Tribunal have given the nod to the merger of Viacom18 and Star India, clearing a path for this strategic alliance.

Reliance Industries announced the expected transaction close during its recent earnings statement, aligning its regulatory efforts to secure remaining approvals. This joint enterprise, combining vast streaming services and over 120 television channels, is set to transform the Indian media industry, with Reliance claiming the majority stake.

