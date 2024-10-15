Hong Kong Zoo: Unraveling the Monkey Mystery

Hong Kong is grappling with a perplexing medical mystery at its oldest zoo, following the sudden deaths of nine monkeys, including three belonging to a critically endangered species.

Authorities have partially closed the Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens for disinfection, with specialists conducting necropsies and toxicological analyses. This was confirmed by the city's leader, John Lee, during his weekly media briefing.

The park management disclosed that among the deceased were a De Brazza's monkey, a common squirrel monkey, four white-faced sakis, and three cotton-top tamarins. These incidents prompted an urgent interdepartmental meeting and ongoing monitoring of another De Brazza's monkey with unusual symptoms.

