Hong Kong Zoo: Unraveling the Monkey Mystery

A medical mystery unfolds at Hong Kong's oldest zoo after nine monkeys died suddenly, including critically endangered species. The Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens have been partially closed for investigation and disinfection, as experts conduct necropsies and tests to uncover the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 15-10-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:59 IST
Hong Kong is grappling with a perplexing medical mystery at its oldest zoo, following the sudden deaths of nine monkeys, including three belonging to a critically endangered species.

Authorities have partially closed the Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens for disinfection, with specialists conducting necropsies and toxicological analyses. This was confirmed by the city's leader, John Lee, during his weekly media briefing.

The park management disclosed that among the deceased were a De Brazza's monkey, a common squirrel monkey, four white-faced sakis, and three cotton-top tamarins. These incidents prompted an urgent interdepartmental meeting and ongoing monitoring of another De Brazza's monkey with unusual symptoms.

