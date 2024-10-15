Taliban’s Media Restrictions Spark Concerns on Press Freedom

The Taliban-run media in certain Afghan provinces have stopped displaying images of living beings, in an effort to comply with the newly established morality laws. An official confirmed this on Tuesday, fueling concerns over media freedom.

In August, the Vice and Virtue Ministry released laws regulating day-to-day activities, including media practices, in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. Article 17 of this legislation bans the publication of images depicting living beings, citing religious adherence.

Ministry spokesperson Saif ul Islam Khyber noted that media in Takhar, Maidan Wardak, and Kandahar have been advised against broadcasting images of people and animals. The scope of these regulations, including deadlines and enforcement measures, remains unclear, particularly concerning foreign media outlets.

