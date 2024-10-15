Left Menu

Taliban’s Media Restrictions Spark Concerns on Press Freedom

The Taliban-run media in some Afghan provinces have ceased broadcasting images of living beings to align with morality laws published by the Vice and Virtue Ministry. These laws govern daily activities, and Article 17 specifically prohibits images of entities with souls, raising concerns for Afghan media freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:16 IST
Taliban’s Media Restrictions Spark Concerns on Press Freedom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Taliban-run media in certain Afghan provinces have stopped displaying images of living beings, in an effort to comply with the newly established morality laws. An official confirmed this on Tuesday, fueling concerns over media freedom.

In August, the Vice and Virtue Ministry released laws regulating day-to-day activities, including media practices, in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. Article 17 of this legislation bans the publication of images depicting living beings, citing religious adherence.

Ministry spokesperson Saif ul Islam Khyber noted that media in Takhar, Maidan Wardak, and Kandahar have been advised against broadcasting images of people and animals. The scope of these regulations, including deadlines and enforcement measures, remains unclear, particularly concerning foreign media outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024