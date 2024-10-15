Left Menu

Exploring Identity: 'Jhini Bini Chadariya' Weaves a Tale of Change

Filmmaker Ritesh Sharma's debut feature, 'Jhini Bini Chadariya', explores the essence of Kabir through the stories of a weaver and a dancer in Varanasi, on a quest for identity amidst rapid urban transformation. The film aims to portray social changes and cultural tensions through personal journeys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:42 IST
Exploring Identity: 'Jhini Bini Chadariya' Weaves a Tale of Change
Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Ritesh Sharma delves into the rich cultural tapestry of Varanasi with his debut feature film, 'Jhini Bini Chadariya'. Drawing inspiration from the 15th-century mystic poet Kabir, Sharma weaves an intricate narrative exploring identity and belonging through two contrasting protagonists—a reclusive weaver and a determined dancer.

The film, set against the backdrop of social unrest and religious tensions, captures the transformative essence of Varanasi. The protagonists, portrayed by Muzaffar Khan and Megha Mathur, impact each other's lives without meeting, reflecting the subtle intertwining of destinies in a changing urban landscape.

Sharma's cinematic journey originated from his experiences in Benaras, seeking to voice the untold stories of the city's feared communities. Championed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, 'Jhini Bini Chadariya' faced challenges typical of independent filmmaking, including funding and distribution hurdles, before acclaim at international film festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024