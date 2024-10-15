Saudi Cartoonist Faces 23-Year Sentence Amid Crown Prince's Crackdown

Mohammed al-Ghamdi, a Saudi cartoonist known by his pen name Al-Hazza, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison, as part of a sweeping judicial crackdown under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's leadership. The case has drawn attention to the climate of fear surrounding freedom of expression in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ghamdi contributed to a Qatari newspaper during the diplomatic fallout between Qatar and several Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, which began in 2017. Initially sentenced to six years, his case was recently reopened, resulting in the much harsher penalty.

Human rights organization SANAD highlighted the worsening situation for artists and dissenters in the kingdom. This comes as Prince Mohammed attempts to position Saudi Arabia on the global stage while simultaneously consolidating power by incarcerating critics and elites.

(With inputs from agencies.)