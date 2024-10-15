Left Menu

Ayodhya Temple's Spiritual Leader Undergoes Medical Evaluation

The Chief Priest of Ayodhya Ram Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, has been hospitalized due to neurological concerns. Despite his condition being stable, necessary examinations will be carried out. He is currently under the care of specialist Dr. Prakash Chandra Pandey at SGPGI, as confirmed by Director RK Dhiman.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ayodhya's esteemed Shri Ram Temple, has been admitted to a hospital due to neurological issues. According to officials, his condition remains stable.

The 84-year-old priest is receiving medical care at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in the neurology ward. Dr. Prakash Chandra Pandey oversees his treatment.

SGPGI Director RK Dhiman noted that various tests are scheduled for Wednesday to identify potential neurological problems. The medical team is actively monitoring Acharya Das's health condition.

