Underworld Don Expelled from Juna Akhara After Controversial Prison Monkhood

Prakash Pandey, an underworld don serving a life sentence, was expelled from Juna Akhara after a controversial initiation into monkhood. A committee, led by Mahant Prem Giri, found the seers who performed the initiation to be fake. Pandey's ties with Juna Akhara have been severed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 15-10-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:06 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, underworld don Prakash Pandey was expelled from the seers' body Juna Akhara on Tuesday. This action follows his initiation into monkhood while serving a life sentence in Almora jail.

The expulsion came after a five-member committee, led by Mahant Prem Giri, investigated the incident. The report revealed that the seers who conducted the ceremony inside the jail were impostors.

Juna Akhara's international patron, Mahant Harigiri, confirmed the committee's findings and stated that Pandey, now known as Prakashanand Giri, will no longer have any association with the Akhara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

