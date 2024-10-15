Star-Studded Cast Assembled for Romantic Comedy 'Love Language'

Chloe Grace Moretz, Anthony Ramos, and Manny Jacinto have officially joined the cast of the forthcoming romantic comedy 'Love Language', adding significant star power to the project. Other cast members include Lukas Gage, Isabel May, and Billie Lourd, as reported by Variety.

The film, directed and scripted by Joey Power, known for works like 'After Everything' and 'Banana Split', promises to deliver a captivating romantic narrative, the details of which are currently being kept secret. Filming is expected to commence in mid-October, with Chicago as the principal location.

Handling U.S. rights is CAA Media Finance, while financial backing comes from Caviar, an independent production company famously known for its support of 'Sound of Metal'. Producers involved include Ari Lubet from 3 Arts Entertainment, Jost and Jeff Grosvenor from No Notes Productions, and Bert Hamelinck and Allison Hironaka from Caviar, with Michael Sagol and Tyson Bidner serving as executive producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)