Left Menu

Anne Frank's Secret Annex Comes to Life in New York Exhibition

A full-scale replica of Anne Frank's hiding place during World War II is being exhibited at the Center for Jewish History in New York. The exhibit offers an immersive experience and traces Anne's life and her family's plight, highlighting themes of resilience and the dangers of antisemitism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:53 IST
Anne Frank's Secret Annex Comes to Life in New York Exhibition
Anne Frank
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

A full-scale replica of the annex where Anne Frank hid from Nazi occupiers during World War II is set to open in New York. The exhibit, titled "Anne Frank The Exhibition," will be hosted at the Center for Jewish History in Manhattan, bringing the poignant history from Amsterdam to a new audience.

Anne Frank House director Ronald Leopold describes the upcoming exhibit as a pioneering experience, offering a meticulous recreation of the secret annex. The replica provides a way to immerse visitors in the lives of Anne Frank and her family, who spent over two years in hiding before their capture and deportation to concentration camps.

The exhibition will open on January 27, marking the International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation. It includes 125 traveling exhibits from Amsterdam but notably excludes Anne's original diary due to its fragility. The exhibition aims to educate against antisemitism and inspire visitors with Anne's story of resilience.

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024