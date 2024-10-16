Anne Frank's Secret Annex Comes to Life in New York Exhibition

A full-scale replica of the annex where Anne Frank hid from Nazi occupiers during World War II is set to open in New York. The exhibit, titled "Anne Frank The Exhibition," will be hosted at the Center for Jewish History in Manhattan, bringing the poignant history from Amsterdam to a new audience.

Anne Frank House director Ronald Leopold describes the upcoming exhibit as a pioneering experience, offering a meticulous recreation of the secret annex. The replica provides a way to immerse visitors in the lives of Anne Frank and her family, who spent over two years in hiding before their capture and deportation to concentration camps.

The exhibition will open on January 27, marking the International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation. It includes 125 traveling exhibits from Amsterdam but notably excludes Anne's original diary due to its fragility. The exhibition aims to educate against antisemitism and inspire visitors with Anne's story of resilience.